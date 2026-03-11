Battle for Tamil Nadu: People's Rule vs Dynasty Rule

Nainar Nagenthran, Tamil Nadu BJP chief, fiercely criticized Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday for likening the upcoming 2026 Assembly election to a battle between 'Tamil Nadu vs Delhi'.

Speaking at an NDA rally attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nagenthran reframed the election as a contest for democracy, labeling it as 'people's rule vs DMK's dynasty rule'.

He underscored the numerous projects initiated by the Prime Minister in Tamil Nadu, worth several thousand crores, something CM Stalin allegedly overlooked.

(With inputs from agencies.)