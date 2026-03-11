Left Menu

Battle for Tamil Nadu: People's Rule vs Dynasty Rule

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran criticized Chief Minister M K Stalin for framing the 2026 Assembly election as 'Tamil Nadu vs Delhi'. He emphasized it as a contest between 'people's rule' and 'DMK's dynasty rule' during a rally with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruchirappalli | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:40 IST
Battle for Tamil Nadu: People's Rule vs Dynasty Rule
Nainar Nagenthran
  • Country:
  • India

Nainar Nagenthran, Tamil Nadu BJP chief, fiercely criticized Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday for likening the upcoming 2026 Assembly election to a battle between 'Tamil Nadu vs Delhi'.

Speaking at an NDA rally attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nagenthran reframed the election as a contest for democracy, labeling it as 'people's rule vs DMK's dynasty rule'.

He underscored the numerous projects initiated by the Prime Minister in Tamil Nadu, worth several thousand crores, something CM Stalin allegedly overlooked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026