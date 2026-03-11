Battle for Tamil Nadu: People's Rule vs Dynasty Rule
Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran criticized Chief Minister M K Stalin for framing the 2026 Assembly election as 'Tamil Nadu vs Delhi'. He emphasized it as a contest between 'people's rule' and 'DMK's dynasty rule' during a rally with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
11-03-2026
Nainar Nagenthran, Tamil Nadu BJP chief, fiercely criticized Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday for likening the upcoming 2026 Assembly election to a battle between 'Tamil Nadu vs Delhi'.
Speaking at an NDA rally attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nagenthran reframed the election as a contest for democracy, labeling it as 'people's rule vs DMK's dynasty rule'.
He underscored the numerous projects initiated by the Prime Minister in Tamil Nadu, worth several thousand crores, something CM Stalin allegedly overlooked.
