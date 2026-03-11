Politics Clash in Kerala: PWD Minister Exclusion Sparks Controversy

The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and several cabinet ministers conspicuously absented themselves from an official event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, igniting a political storm over the omission of PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas from the guest list.

Despite being integral in the development of the National Highway projects inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, the LDF government claimed their contributions were overlooked, with many pointing to the deliberate exclusion of Riyas as politically motivated.

Asserting his government's role, Minister Riyas criticized the omission, attributing it to political maneuvering. Meanwhile, BJP representatives dismissed these claims, citing protocol, and suggested that the row might be a tactic by the CPI(M) ahead of the imminent assembly elections.

