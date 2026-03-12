Thwarted Attack: Former J&K Chief Minister's Close Call

In a dramatic turn of events, an assassination attempt on former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was foiled at a wedding ceremony in Jammu, according to police reports. The incident unfolded at the Royal Park in Greater Kailash when a man attempted to shoot Abdullah.

The police identified the assailant as Kamal Singh, a resident of Purani Mandi. The security detail, acting swiftly, subdued Singh, preventing any casualties. A firearm was recovered from the scene, police revealed.

Officials confirmed that the attempted attack occurred as Abdullah exited the wedding venue alongside Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary. The situation prompted immediate action, culminating in the assailant's capture and the commencement of further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)