Left Menu

Thwarted Attack: Former J&K Chief Minister's Close Call

Police foiled an assassination attempt on former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah during a wedding in Jammu. The attacker, Kamal Singh, was subdued by the security personnel, preventing any injuries. A pistol was seized, and further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-03-2026 00:20 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 00:20 IST
Thwarted Attack: Former J&K Chief Minister's Close Call
attempt
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, an assassination attempt on former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was foiled at a wedding ceremony in Jammu, according to police reports. The incident unfolded at the Royal Park in Greater Kailash when a man attempted to shoot Abdullah.

The police identified the assailant as Kamal Singh, a resident of Purani Mandi. The security detail, acting swiftly, subdued Singh, preventing any casualties. A firearm was recovered from the scene, police revealed.

Officials confirmed that the attempted attack occurred as Abdullah exited the wedding venue alongside Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary. The situation prompted immediate action, culminating in the assailant's capture and the commencement of further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026