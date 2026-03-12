Protocol Politics: The Blue Book Controversy at PM Modi's Event

On Thursday, Union Minister Suresh Gopi clarified the absence of Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event in Kochi. He attributed the situation to the Blue Book protocol which determines who can be present on the dais.

Gopi suggested that if the state government had communicated its preference for certain ministers to be included, the arrangements might have changed. The Central Government had alerted the state in advance, explaining that the Special Protection Group (SPG) protocols would dictate the number of people permitted on the stage.

Discussing the wider political scenario, Gopi addressed reports of CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran's potential independent candidature. While offering moral support, he refrained from engaging in political talks, emphasizing that any party affiliations or support decisions rest with their respective parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)