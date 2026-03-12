Privilege Breach Sparks Assembly Uproar: Khaira in the Spotlight
The Punjab Assembly passed a resolution referring a breach of privilege matter against Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira to the Privilege Committee. Khaira allegedly insulted AAP members by calling them 'bonded labourers'. Disputes arose when he refused to apologize, prompting strong reactions from assembly members.
The Punjab Assembly erupted in controversy on Thursday as it passed a critical resolution to address a breach of privilege accusation against Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Khaira allegedly incited indignation by attributing the term 'bonded labourers' to AAP members.
The situation intensified when Khaira, despite having the chance to retract his statement during the session, adamantly refused to do so. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema criticized Khaira's remarks, labeling them as offensive to public representatives. Additional controversy ensued due to Khaira's exit gestures during an assembly walkout.
In supporting the resolution, Rebel SAD MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi condemned Khaira's remarks, stating they not only offended the legislators but disrespected the Constitution. The heated exchanges between opposing party members underscored the tension dominating the session.
(With inputs from agencies.)
