Left Menu

Privilege Breach Sparks Assembly Uproar: Khaira in the Spotlight

The Punjab Assembly passed a resolution referring a breach of privilege matter against Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira to the Privilege Committee. Khaira allegedly insulted AAP members by calling them 'bonded labourers'. Disputes arose when he refused to apologize, prompting strong reactions from assembly members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:27 IST
Privilege Breach Sparks Assembly Uproar: Khaira in the Spotlight
Sukhpal Singh Khaira
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Assembly erupted in controversy on Thursday as it passed a critical resolution to address a breach of privilege accusation against Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Khaira allegedly incited indignation by attributing the term 'bonded labourers' to AAP members.

The situation intensified when Khaira, despite having the chance to retract his statement during the session, adamantly refused to do so. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema criticized Khaira's remarks, labeling them as offensive to public representatives. Additional controversy ensued due to Khaira's exit gestures during an assembly walkout.

In supporting the resolution, Rebel SAD MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi condemned Khaira's remarks, stating they not only offended the legislators but disrespected the Constitution. The heated exchanges between opposing party members underscored the tension dominating the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026