Singapore Challenges U.S. Trade Surplus Claims Amid New Section 301 Probe

Singapore is seeking further clarification from the USTR regarding a trade data discrepancy after a recent Section 301 investigation. The U.S. claims a trade surplus with Singapore, contrary to Singapore's reported deficit. The investigation may affect multiple countries, potentially leading to more tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:06 IST
Singapore is actively engaging with the U.S. Trade Representative's office for further clarification on recent trade data discrepancies, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry. The issue arises from a recent Section 301 investigation initiated by the Trump administration targeting 16 major trading partners.

The investigation claims Singapore holds a $27 billion trade surplus with the U.S., while Singapore maintains it had a $27 billion total trade deficit. Singapore's industrial space occupancy is also reported as robust, contradicting the U.S. claim of unnecessary manufacturing expansion.

Other countries involved in the excess capacity probe include major economic players such as China and the European Union, with possible new tariffs looming by summer. The outcome of this trade dispute could significantly impact international trade relations.

