Protest Ignited: LPG Crisis Spurs Congress Mock Funeral

The Congress protested in Latur, Maharashtra, over LPG shortage amid the West Asia crisis. They held a mock funeral for a gas cylinder, blaming the BJP-led governments for not offering relief. In response, the Union government assured that LPG supplies are prioritized for homes and production has increased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Maharashtra's Latur, Congress protesters took to the streets on Thursday, emphasizing the ongoing LPG shortage amid the West Asia crisis. A mock funeral procession of a gas cylinder was organized by the party to stress their dissatisfaction with the BJP-led Union and state governments for failing to provide relief to citizens facing high gas prices.

During the protest, women participants highlighted the dire situation by lighting wood-fired stoves on the road. Congress district president Abhay Salunkhe criticized the government's inability to maintain affordable gas prices, contrasting the current Rs 1,280 per cylinder with the Rs 400 price during the UPA regime.

While the Congress accused the government of mismanagement, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri reassured that LPG supplies remain a priority for the country's households. Despite the crisis, there is no shortage of petrol or diesel, and LPG production has increased by 28%, he stated in the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

