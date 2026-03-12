West Bengal Prepares for Assembly Elections with New Returning Officers

The Election Commission has taken an important step in preparing for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal by appointing returning officers for all 294 constituencies.

According to a notification, sub-divisional officers, district-level administrators, and other senior officials have been designated for this critical role. Their duties will include scrutinizing nomination papers, monitoring the polling process, and declaring results.

A mix of district planning officers, additional district magistrates, and other administrative officials have been assigned across various districts to ensure a smooth electoral process. This routine administrative step sets the stage for the elections, likely to be held in April.

