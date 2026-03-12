Left Menu

West Bengal Prepares for Assembly Elections with New Returning Officers

The Election Commission has appointed returning officers comprising various government officials across all 294 constituencies in West Bengal in preparation for the assembly elections expected in April. These appointments are crucial for overseeing electoral processes, including nomination scrutiny and result declarations.

  • Country:
  • India

According to a notification, sub-divisional officers, district-level administrators, and other senior officials have been designated for this critical role. Their duties will include scrutinizing nomination papers, monitoring the polling process, and declaring results.

A mix of district planning officers, additional district magistrates, and other administrative officials have been assigned across various districts to ensure a smooth electoral process. This routine administrative step sets the stage for the elections, likely to be held in April.

