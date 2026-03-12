Telangana Tackles LPG Supply Challenges amidst Black Market Concerns

The Telangana government is taking proactive steps to address LPG supply challenges, as confirmed by Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday. A strategic meeting with oil marketing firms aims to evaluate and enhance LPG distribution.

Minister Reddy assured that while domestic LPG supply remains steady at 86%, issues have emerged in the commercial sector, affecting the local hotel industry. Reports suggest that black market activities have significantly inflated prices for commercial cylinders.

With the gas crisis impacting business operations, hotel representatives are appealing to the state government for urgent intervention. The hospitality sector is adopting temporary measures to cope, with some hotels opting for alternative fuel sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)