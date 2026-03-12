Global Consequences of West Asia Conflict: Unbearable Price of War

In a sobering analysis of the ongoing West Asia conflict, former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal has called for an immediate cessation, citing the unbearable global toll of the war. Speaking to PTI Videos during a conclave hosted by think-tank Synergia, Sibal emphasized the serious economic repercussions.

He criticized the actions taken by former US President Donald Trump and Israel against Iran, highlighting how the escalation has led to soaring oil prices with significant impacts on the Global South, Europe, and the US. The crisis, he noted, has disrupted oil supply chains, further exacerbating the economic strain.

Addressing India's stance, Sibal lamented the country's limited diplomatic options due to previous tensions with Trump and the complexity of Middle Eastern alliances, pointing to the severe disruptions in India's Gulf relations and economic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)