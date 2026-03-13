Trump's Basel Endgame: Reshaping U.S. Bank Capital Rules Amid Controversy

The Trump administration is set to release a significant overhaul of capital rules for major banks this month. These new regulations aim to change how large financial institutions assess risks and determine the necessary capital reserves to cover potential losses.

Dubbed the 'Basel Endgame,' the proposed rules have been fraught with controversy since their initial introduction in 2023. Wall Street has argued that the changes could stifle lending and harm the overall economy. Meanwhile, critics stress that these safeguards, originally put in place following the 2007-09 financial crisis, are crucial to maintaining financial system stability amid global uncertainties.

According to Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman, the new plans, while slightly reducing capital needs for some lenders, aim to better align requirements with risk levels. The Federal Reserve, along with other regulatory bodies, is working to finalize the proposals rapidly, although a resolution could still be months away.

