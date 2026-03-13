Left Menu

Trump's Basel Endgame: Reshaping U.S. Bank Capital Rules Amid Controversy

The Trump administration plans to introduce a new draft of capital rules for big banks, aiming to revise risk assessments and required capital reserves. The proposal has sparked controversy, with Wall Street arguing it threatens the economy, while critics insist on maintaining protections from the 2007-09 financial crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 00:24 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 00:24 IST
Trump's Basel Endgame: Reshaping U.S. Bank Capital Rules Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is set to release a significant overhaul of capital rules for major banks this month. These new regulations aim to change how large financial institutions assess risks and determine the necessary capital reserves to cover potential losses.

Dubbed the 'Basel Endgame,' the proposed rules have been fraught with controversy since their initial introduction in 2023. Wall Street has argued that the changes could stifle lending and harm the overall economy. Meanwhile, critics stress that these safeguards, originally put in place following the 2007-09 financial crisis, are crucial to maintaining financial system stability amid global uncertainties.

According to Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman, the new plans, while slightly reducing capital needs for some lenders, aim to better align requirements with risk levels. The Federal Reserve, along with other regulatory bodies, is working to finalize the proposals rapidly, although a resolution could still be months away.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026