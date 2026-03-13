Strategic Discussions on Nuclear Non-Proliferation Between IAEA and Rosatom
Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, met with Alexei Likhachev of Rosatom to discuss non-proliferation issues. The meeting precedes a scheduled discussion with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Details of the discussions have not been disclosed.
Amid growing concerns over nuclear non-proliferation, Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, held talks with Alexei Likhachev, head of Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear energy corporation.
The discussions, which took place on Thursday, focused on strategic issues regarding the enforcement of non-proliferation regimes worldwide and the development of nuclear energy, according to a statement from Rosatom.
This meeting is a precursor to Grossi's scheduled Friday meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as reported by TASS news agency. Further details from the discussions remain undisclosed.
