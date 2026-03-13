Jharkhand's Horticulture Gets a Boost with IIHR Partnership

The Jharkhand government entered into a pivotal agreement with the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR), Bengaluru, to boost the horticulture sector state-wide. Chief Minister Hemant Soren was present at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This collaboration aims to directly benefit farmers by enhancing their income through improved productivity, quality, and value-addition in various crops, including fruits, vegetables, ornamental plants, medicinal herbs, and mushrooms, Soren stated.

This initiative promises significant advancements in developing the horticulture domain in Jharkhand, further supported by the introduction of modern technology, ensuring sustained growth and research in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)