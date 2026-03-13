Jharkhand's Horticulture Gets a Boost with IIHR Partnership
The Jharkhand government has signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research to enhance the state's horticulture sector. This initiative is expected to improve farmers' income by increasing productivity and quality in fruit, vegetable, ornamental, medicinal, and mushroom crops through modern technology and research.
The Jharkhand government entered into a pivotal agreement with the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR), Bengaluru, to boost the horticulture sector state-wide. Chief Minister Hemant Soren was present at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
This collaboration aims to directly benefit farmers by enhancing their income through improved productivity, quality, and value-addition in various crops, including fruits, vegetables, ornamental plants, medicinal herbs, and mushrooms, Soren stated.
This initiative promises significant advancements in developing the horticulture domain in Jharkhand, further supported by the introduction of modern technology, ensuring sustained growth and research in the sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
