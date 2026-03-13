Left Menu

Global Ripple: West Asia Conflict’s Unbearable Price

Former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal highlights the severe global impact of the West Asia conflict, which began after the US and Israel attacked Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The conflict is driving up oil prices, threatening global economies, and affecting international relations, including India's strategic interests in the Gulf region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 09:58 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 09:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Kanwal Sibal, former foreign secretary of India, warns that the ongoing conflict in West Asia carries a heavy toll globally, emphasizing the urgent need for resolution. He explains that the escalation, initiated when the US and Israel attacked Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has global economic repercussions, notably as oil prices climb alarmingly.

Sibal points out that the war affects not only developing countries but also major economies like Europe and the US. The increase in oil prices could destabilize economies worldwide, prompting countries to release oil reserves in an attempt to manage the crisis.

He further argues that the conflict complicates India's strategic interests, particularly with significant populations and energy dependencies in the Gulf region. The situation calls for a nuanced diplomatic strategy, given the geopolitical influences from entities like the Israeli government. The war's continuation, coupled with Iran's resolve in the face of adversities, could lead to broader international crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

