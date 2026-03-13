Sasikala Unveils AIADMK Breakaway Party

Weeks after announcing the creation of her political faction, expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala revealed the name of her new organization on Friday—All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.

The announcement coincides with the birth anniversary of the late AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa, for whom Sasikala was a close confidante. The party flag was officially unveiled at Kamuthi, located in the Ramanathapuram district.

Sasikala also introduced the party symbol, a 'coconut grove,' which she says represents the unity she has always championed. She stated that the party plans to contest the upcoming Assembly election in an alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)