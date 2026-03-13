Bihar's Future Under Nitish Kumar's Legacy: A Testament of Progress
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary affirms that the new NDA government will operate under Nitish Kumar's guidance even as he is poised to join the Rajya Sabha. Choudhary praised Kumar's leadership and financial management, emphasizing the state's substantial growth and improved living standards under his tenure.
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- India
In a defining moment for Bihar's political landscape, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary emphasized the continuance of Nitish Kumar's leadership guidance for the new NDA government, amidst Kumar's transition to the Rajya Sabha.
Choudhary, speaking in Saharsa during the 'Samridhi Yatra', lauded Kumar's role in the state's growth. He highlighted how Bihar's budget has surpassed Rs 3 lakh crore, a significant leap from the modest figures of the past, attributing this financial success to Kumar's strategic governance.
The Deputy Chief Minister stressed that despite the transition, Nitish Kumar's legacy will continue to shape Bihar's future, as the NDA commits to building on the progress achieved under his leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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