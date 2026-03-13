DMK Strengthens Alliance: KMDK to Contest Under 'Rising Sun' Symbol

The DMK, in a strategic political move, has allocated two assembly seats to its ally, KMDK, for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu elections. The agreement, reached at the DMK's Anna Arivalayam headquarters, signifies a continuation of their partnership as KMDK contests under the DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol.

During the 2021 elections, KMDK contested three seats, with its general secretary, E R Easwaran, securing a win in the Tiruchenkode constituency. The DMK's decision reflects its strategy to strengthen alliances among regional parties.

As the April elections draw near, DMK's collaboration strategy includes allotting 28 seats to Congress, four to Vaiko's MDMK, and two seats each to the Indian Union Muslim League and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, indicating a calculated approach to consolidating electoral strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)