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PM Modi's Development Vision for Assam Unveiled

In a significant move for Assam's development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated projects worth Rs 19,480 crore. Sarma praised Modi's leadership for inspiring progress in Assam. The initiative underscores ambitions for enhanced connectivity and prosperity in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:55 IST
PM Modi's Development Vision for Assam Unveiled
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in energizing Assam's drive towards development during an event on Friday. Sarma emphasized how Modi's leadership has successfully turned aspirations into actual achievements. The day marked the inauguration of ambitious projects in Assam, collectively valued at Rs 19,480 crore.

Addressing the gathering in Guwahati, Sarma remarked, "Prime Minister Modi has provided the impetus to dream big, and under his guidance, Assam's aspirations are evolving into concrete accomplishments." He underscored the symbolic importance of the letter 'A' for Assam, urging all to strive towards realizing the envisioned goals for the state.

Prime Minister Modi also launched pivotal development initiatives, including projects over Rs 4,570 crore and new train services boosting connectivity in Assam and the North-East. He criticized the Congress party for its divisive politics, labeling it a 'shop of false promises' and credited BJP's efforts towards lasting peace via the Bodo Peace Accord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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