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Rahul Gandhi's Bold Assertions on Nehru, Kanshi Ram, and Energy Security

Rahul Gandhi at a Lucknow event stated that if Jawaharlal Nehru were alive, Kanshi Ram would have been made a chief minister by the Congress. He criticized the current government for compromising India's energy security and emphasized the lack of representation for Dalits and Adivasis in high positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:19 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Bold Assertions on Nehru, Kanshi Ram, and Energy Security
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, speaking in Lucknow, asserted that if Jawaharlal Nehru were still alive, Kanshi Ram would likely have been appointed as a chief minister by the Congress. He made these comments at the Samvidhan Sammelan event ahead of Kanshi Ram's birth anniversary.

Gandhi emphasized that historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar never compromised their principles, in stark contrast to the perceived inaction by the Congress in past decades. He argued that Kanshi Ram's success stemmed from the Congress's shortcomings.

Turning to more contemporary issues, Gandhi criticized India's current energy policies, accusing the Modi-led government of compromising the nation's energy security and alleging financial ties between government figures and controversial individuals like Epstein. He also highlighted the lack of representation of Dalits and Adivasis in top roles within the judiciary, bureaucracy, and private sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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