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Cuba and U.S.: Bridging Bilateral Gaps Amid Oil Crisis

Cuba is initiating dialogues with the U.S. to resolve longstanding tensions, exacerbated by an oil blockade imposed by former President Trump. As economic hardships worsen, the Cuban government is emphasizing sovereignty and equality in its discussions with U.S. officials. Citizens hope these talks will alleviate current crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:05 IST
Cuba and U.S.: Bridging Bilateral Gaps Amid Oil Crisis
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Cuba has commenced conversations with the United States, President Miguel Diaz-Canel revealed on Friday, as ongoing U.S. sanctions drive the island deeper into economic straits.

Diaz-Canel expressed optimism about forging solutions and de-escalating hostilities, aiming for dialogues rooted in mutual respect despite profound challenges including severe fuel shortages.

The U.S. oil blockade has led to unprecedented energy crises and prompted public dissatisfaction. Negotiations are reportedly spearheaded by high-level Cuban and American officials, though the specifics remain unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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