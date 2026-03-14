Trump Declines Putin's Uranium Proposal
U.S. President Donald Trump declined a proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to relocate Iran's enriched uranium to Russia. The move was part of an attempted deal to end the conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Tehran. The offer was reportedly made during a phone call between the two leaders.
- Country:
- United States
In a recent diplomatic exchange, U.S. President Donald Trump rejected an offer from Russian President Vladimir Putin. The proposal involved moving Iran's enriched uranium to Russia as a step toward ending the ongoing conflict with Tehran, which also involves Israel.
According to sources, the offer was made during a phone call between the two leaders this week. Despite the potential for easing tensions, the Republican president chose to turn down the proposal, according to a report by Axios.
This development highlights the complex geopolitical dynamics at play, as the U.S. and its allies continue to navigate the precarious situation in the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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