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US Shifts Stance: From Pressuring India to Encouraging Russian Oil Imports

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticized the US for initially pressuring India to stop Russian oil imports and then reversing its stance post-conflict with Iran, encouraging the purchase of Russian crude. The shift follows a US-Israel attack on Iran and reveals complexities in US foreign policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-03-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 14:30 IST
US Shifts Stance: From Pressuring India to Encouraging Russian Oil Imports
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a startling turnaround, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused the United States of reversing its earlier position on Russian oil imports. The US, which had previously exerted pressure on India to cease Russian oil purchases, is now reportedly encouraging such imports, following its recent conflict with Iran.

This development follows an escalation in the Gulf region, where the US, alongside Israel, launched a joint attack on Iran starting February 28. The attack came after increased diplomatic tensions, with President Donald Trump amplifying demands for Iran to renegotiate its nuclear program.

Araghchi's statements highlight the intricate dynamics at play, with Europe implicated for backing what he called an 'illegal war' on Iran, anticipating US support in counterbalancing Russia. Meanwhile, a temporary waiver on sanctions allows India a 30-day window to buy Russian oil, marking a significant shift in US policy.

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