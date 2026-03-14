Political Tensions Flare in Kolkata Ahead of Modi's Rally
On Saturday, clashes erupted between TMC and BJP supporters in central Kolkata just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally. The confrontation left injuries on both sides and involved stone-throwing and slogans. Political tensions have escalated as both parties gear up for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.
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In central Kolkata, tensions reached a boiling point on Saturday when clashes erupted between supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at the Brigade Parade Ground. The violence, which left a police officer and BJP's north Kolkata district president Tamaghno Ghosh injured, underscores growing political hostility as West Bengal heads into Assembly elections.
Witnesses report stone-throwing and the chanting of slogans as BJP supporters marched towards Modi's rally, an event marking the culmination of the 'Parivartan Yatra', a mass mobilization campaign by the BJP. Allegations flew from both sides, with the BJP accusing TMC supporters of unprovoked attacks, while the TMC claimed that BJP members targeted minister Shashi Panja's residence as they passed through the Girish Park area.
Police were initially slow to intervene but eventually managed to disperse the clashing groups with a large contingent. Shopkeepers hurriedly closed their businesses as the situation escalated. The clashes highlight the ongoing fierce rivalry as both parties jostle for political dominance in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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