Modi Attacks TMC: Infiltration, Demography, and Governance in West Bengal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the TMC party of safeguarding its electoral base through unchecked immigration, resulting in demographic shifts in West Bengal. He charges the ruling party with undermining constitutional institutions, oppressing Hindu minorities, and disrespecting tribal leaders, signaling the impending downfall of the Mamata Banerjee government.
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During a keynote address at a massive rally in Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vigorously criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for allegedly safeguarding its political stronghold by ignoring illegal immigration. Modi asserted that such actions have led to significant demographic changes in various regions of West Bengal.
Modi further alleged that the TMC, under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, is deliberately pursuing policies that are systematically reducing Hindu populations in several state areas. Accusing the state government of undermining constitutional bodies, he warned that the 'countdown has begun' for the party's demise.
The Prime Minister expanded his critique by accusing the TMC of political hypocrisy, opposing citizenship for Hindu refugees, and shamefully undermining constitutional institutions like the Election Commission. Modi denounced the party's actions as disrespectful not only to President Droupadi Murmu but also to the tribal and wider communities of the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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