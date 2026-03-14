BJP's Stance on Religious Conversions in Punjab: A Political Power Play

Union Home Minister Amit Shah pledged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would introduce a law to ban religious conversions in Punjab if they secure governance in the 2027 state elections. Addressing a rally, Shah emphasized the issue of conversions affecting the state.

Shah criticized Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of promoting religious conversions for electoral gain. He highlighted the historical sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who opposed forced conversions.

Shah previously discussed the matter in Mumbai, urging the AAP government under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to counter conversions motivated by greed. The dialogue occurred during an event commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)