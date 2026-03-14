Amit Shah's Dynamic Assam Visit: Strengthening BJP's Youth Engagement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to arrive in Guwahati on Saturday for a significant two-day engagement in Assam. The visit will include attending an official function and addressing BJP's youth wing rally.

Shah will land at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in the evening, after which he will stay at the Kainadhara State Guest House. The Assam BJP anticipates discussions with Shah regarding strategies for the forthcoming assembly elections. Although no official meeting is fixed, BJP's Assam Media Relation Convenor Dhrubajyoti Maral expressed the party's eagerness for Shah's insights.

On Sunday, Shah will inaugurate the Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital in Kalapahar, marking the establishment of the second such institution in the state capital. The facility includes campuses at Panbazar and Kalapahar. Shah will also participate in a youth convention organized by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara, where he will motivate attendees towards national and societal engagement. The event is expected to draw around 60,000 youths statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)