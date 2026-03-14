Left Menu

Amit Shah's Dynamic Assam Visit: Strengthening BJP's Youth Engagement

During a two-day visit to Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will engage with BJP's youth wing and inaugurate a medical college. The visit aims to strategize for upcoming assembly polls and inspire youth to contribute to national and societal development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-03-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 17:36 IST
Amit Shah's Dynamic Assam Visit: Strengthening BJP's Youth Engagement
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to arrive in Guwahati on Saturday for a significant two-day engagement in Assam. The visit will include attending an official function and addressing BJP's youth wing rally.

Shah will land at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in the evening, after which he will stay at the Kainadhara State Guest House. The Assam BJP anticipates discussions with Shah regarding strategies for the forthcoming assembly elections. Although no official meeting is fixed, BJP's Assam Media Relation Convenor Dhrubajyoti Maral expressed the party's eagerness for Shah's insights.

On Sunday, Shah will inaugurate the Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital in Kalapahar, marking the establishment of the second such institution in the state capital. The facility includes campuses at Panbazar and Kalapahar. Shah will also participate in a youth convention organized by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara, where he will motivate attendees towards national and societal engagement. The event is expected to draw around 60,000 youths statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026