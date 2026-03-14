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Modi Unveils Landmark Development Projects in Assam, Criticizes Congress

At a public meeting in Assam, PM Narendra Modi criticized the Congress for its alleged neglect of the Northeast and accused the party of irresponsible behavior. Announcing projects worth over Rs 23,550 crore, Modi emphasized the BJP's commitment to regional development and criticized Congress for poor historical governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Silchar | Updated: 14-03-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 18:01 IST
Modi Unveils Landmark Development Projects in Assam, Criticizes Congress
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a public gathering in Assam's Silchar, announced a series of development projects while sharply criticizing the Congress for its alleged neglect of the Northeast region for decades. Accusing the opposition of irresponsible behavior, Modi unveiled projects worth over Rs 23,550 crore aimed at transforming the Barak Valley into a major logistics and trade hub within the government's Act East Policy framework.

Modi alleged that the Congress has historically neglected Assam and the Barak Valley, citing poor infrastructure and connectivity as a result of past policies. He revealed plans for the development of an access-controlled expressway and improved connectivity which should drive economic growth in the region.

Furthermore, Modi claimed that under his leadership, the BJP is prioritizing infrastructure, education, health, and development in Assam, contrasting it with the Congress era. Specific projects included the foundation stone laying for an elevated corridor and a new College of Agriculture, along with strategic initiatives for border village development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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