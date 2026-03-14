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Modi Targets TMC Over Infiltration Amid Demographic Concerns in West Bengal

Prime Minister Modi launched a strong attack on West Bengal's TMC government, accusing it of facilitating illegal immigration and altering the state's demographics. Modi stated that the upcoming elections are crucial for Bengal's future and vowed to bring governance based on fairness and development if BJP wins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 21:24 IST
Modi Targets TMC Over Infiltration Amid Demographic Concerns in West Bengal
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  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a stern critique of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, accusing the party of supporting illegal immigration to manipulate electoral rolls. Speaking at a rally, Modi claimed this has shifted demographic balances, turning Hindus into minorities in several areas.

Modi framed the forthcoming assembly elections as critical, characterizing them as a crucial junction for the state's destiny. He appealed to voters to oust the current TMC government and elect a BJP administration which, he promised, would focus on inclusive development and stringent legal accountability.

In his address, Modi touched upon security issues, women's safety, and youth employment, while condemning what he termed as TMC's 'mahajungle raj.' He pledged that a BJP government would ensure law and order, targeting infiltrators and criminal elements to safeguard the state's integrity and prosperity.

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