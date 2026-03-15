Protests Unite Against Middle East Wars and Italy's Judicial Reforms

In a significant outcry against escalating violence and political decisions, thousands of demonstrators gathered in Rome to protest against wars in the Middle East and judicial reforms proposed by Italy's government.

The protests, which linked international conflicts with domestic political issues, come ahead of a key referendum on judicial changes.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni faces increasing criticism, as opponents argue the reforms might undermine judicial independence. Demonstrations also took place in Spain and Greece, reflecting global unease with recent military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)