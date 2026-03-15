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Protests Unite Against Middle East Wars and Italy's Judicial Reforms

Thousands protested in Rome against Middle East wars and Italy's judicial reforms, connecting global tensions with domestic politics ahead of a national referendum. Prime Minister Meloni faces rising opposition amid concerns that proposed legal changes threaten judicial independence. Rallies also occurred in Spain and Greece, denouncing military actions in Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 15-03-2026 02:49 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 02:49 IST
Protests Unite Against Middle East Wars and Italy's Judicial Reforms
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  • Italy

In a significant outcry against escalating violence and political decisions, thousands of demonstrators gathered in Rome to protest against wars in the Middle East and judicial reforms proposed by Italy's government.

The protests, which linked international conflicts with domestic political issues, come ahead of a key referendum on judicial changes.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni faces increasing criticism, as opponents argue the reforms might undermine judicial independence. Demonstrations also took place in Spain and Greece, reflecting global unease with recent military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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