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CPI's Bold Stance: Left's Revival in West Bengal Elections

CPI national general secretary D Raja expresses confidence about the Left's revival in West Bengal's upcoming assembly elections. He highlights the varied political scenarios in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. The CPI aims to prevent BJP's rise in these crucial state polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-03-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 14:52 IST
CPI's Bold Stance: Left's Revival in West Bengal Elections
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In a confident assertion, CPI national general secretary D Raja expressed optimism about the Left's resurgence in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. Raja emphasized that the party is prepared to become a decisive force in shaping the state's political discourse.

Speaking to reporters at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport, Raja noted the challenging nature of the West Bengal fight, yet firmly stated the Left's readiness to rise as a significant political player. His remarks coincided with the Election Commission's anticipated announcement of poll dates for four states and one Union territory.

Raja elaborated on the political landscapes in different states, mentioning the CPI's strong position within Kerala's Left Democratic Alliance and ongoing seat-sharing talks in Tamil Nadu with the DMK coalition. He criticized the BJP government for LPG supply issues, emphasizing the CPI's commitment to prevent BJP's ascendancy in the elections.

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