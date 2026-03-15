CPI's Bold Stance: Left's Revival in West Bengal Elections

In a confident assertion, CPI national general secretary D Raja expressed optimism about the Left's resurgence in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. Raja emphasized that the party is prepared to become a decisive force in shaping the state's political discourse.

Speaking to reporters at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport, Raja noted the challenging nature of the West Bengal fight, yet firmly stated the Left's readiness to rise as a significant political player. His remarks coincided with the Election Commission's anticipated announcement of poll dates for four states and one Union territory.

Raja elaborated on the political landscapes in different states, mentioning the CPI's strong position within Kerala's Left Democratic Alliance and ongoing seat-sharing talks in Tamil Nadu with the DMK coalition. He criticized the BJP government for LPG supply issues, emphasizing the CPI's commitment to prevent BJP's ascendancy in the elections.