Security Concerns as BJP Rally Faces Violence in Kolkata

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised serious security allegations following an attack on their workers heading to a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

According to BJP leader Shishir Bajoria, the violence erupted when the bus convoy was attacked, resulting in numerous injuries. It was further alleged that the flexes put up bearing anti-BJP slogans incited violence and that the incident escalated into full-scale brickbatting.

The absence of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) at the time of disturbance has been questioned, with BJP asserting that they were essential for maintaining order. The BJP urged the Election Commission to investigate and ensure that CAPF deployment fulfills its purpose of ensuring peace during the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)