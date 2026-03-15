TMC Criticizes Dual-Phase Polls in West Bengal as Politically Motivated

The Trinamool Congress has raised allegations against the Election Commission in West Bengal, asserting that the decision to hold Assembly elections in two phases was influenced by political considerations.

According to TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty, this approach reflects the desires of the BJP, contrasting the eight-phase polls held in 2021 amid a Covid surge.

Party leaders maintain confidence in their support base, suggesting that the number of phases will not impact their electoral success in Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)