TMC Criticizes Dual-Phase Polls in West Bengal as Politically Motivated
The Trinamool Congress has accused the Election Commission of West Bengal of structuring the dual-phase elections to favor the BJP, a claim they describe as a reflection of political influence. The party argues the discrepancy in the number of phases compared to 2021 exposes these motivations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 18:33 IST
- Country:
- India
The Trinamool Congress has raised allegations against the Election Commission in West Bengal, asserting that the decision to hold Assembly elections in two phases was influenced by political considerations.
According to TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty, this approach reflects the desires of the BJP, contrasting the eight-phase polls held in 2021 amid a Covid surge.
Party leaders maintain confidence in their support base, suggesting that the number of phases will not impact their electoral success in Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)