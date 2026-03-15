Maharashtra Gears Up for Unopposed Bypolls Amidst Political Uncertainties

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced efforts to secure unopposed by-elections for the Baramati and Rahuri assembly seats.

These seats fell vacant following the tragic deaths of Ajit Pawar and BJP's Shivaji Kardile. Despite pushing for consensus, Fadnavis insisted the BJP is prepared for a contested election.

Elections are scheduled for April 23, with ballots to be counted on May 4, as per Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)