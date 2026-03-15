Maharashtra Gears Up for Unopposed Bypolls Amidst Political Uncertainties
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis aims for unopposed bypolls in Baramati and Rahuri assembly seats, with readiness for a contest following Ajit Pawar's and Shivaji Kardile's deaths. Elections set for April 23. CEC Gyanesh Kumar has scheduled the counting for May 4, amidst bypolls planned across multiple Indian states.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 19:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced efforts to secure unopposed by-elections for the Baramati and Rahuri assembly seats.
These seats fell vacant following the tragic deaths of Ajit Pawar and BJP's Shivaji Kardile. Despite pushing for consensus, Fadnavis insisted the BJP is prepared for a contested election.
Elections are scheduled for April 23, with ballots to be counted on May 4, as per Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Maharashtra
- by-elections
- Fadnavis
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- Baramati
- Rahuri
- Ajit Pawar
- Shivaji Kardile
- CEC
- Gyanesh Kumar