BJP Gears Up for Assembly Polls with Confidence
The BJP welcomed the announcement of Assembly poll dates across four states and a Union Territory, expressing confidence in winning due to their focus on development and governance. With elections approaching, the BJP sees this as an opportunity for change and is mobilizing efforts in regions like Bengal and Kerala.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 19:23 IST
- Country:
- India
The BJP has warmly accepted the announcement of the Assembly poll schedule for four states and a Union Territory, expressing confidence that voters will support their development and governance agenda.
As per the Election Commission, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu will go to polls on a single day, while West Bengal will undergo two-phase elections.
BJP leaders underscore the elections as a democratic festival, with efforts intensifying in West Bengal and Kerala. The party aims to galvanize support for transformative leadership and uphold democratic values.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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