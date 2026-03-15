BJP Gears Up for Assembly Polls with Confidence

The BJP has warmly accepted the announcement of the Assembly poll schedule for four states and a Union Territory, expressing confidence that voters will support their development and governance agenda.

As per the Election Commission, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu will go to polls on a single day, while West Bengal will undergo two-phase elections.

BJP leaders underscore the elections as a democratic festival, with efforts intensifying in West Bengal and Kerala. The party aims to galvanize support for transformative leadership and uphold democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)