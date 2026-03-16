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BJP's Strategic Preparations: Aiming for Victory in 2027 Uttarakhand Elections

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh emphasized the importance of grassroots development for the 2027 Assembly elections in Uttarakhand. Speaking at a party meeting, he highlighted the 'Win the Booth, Win the Election' strategy aiming to strengthen booth-level capabilities, with Chief Minister Dhami and other party leaders in attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 16-03-2026 00:33 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 00:33 IST
BJP's Strategic Preparations: Aiming for Victory in 2027 Uttarakhand Elections
  • Country:
  • India

In a focused effort to gear up for the 2027 Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh called on party workers to adopt the strategy 'Win the Booth, Win the Election'.

Speaking at a BJP organizational meeting, Chugh emphasized the importance of grassroots development and the ongoing training campaign to enhance booth-level capabilities. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and senior BJP leaders were among those in attendance.

Chugh noted progress in the appointment of booth-level agents, crucial for the party's strategic plan, with Chief Minister Dhami praised for his leadership. The BJP aims to solidify its political presence in Uttarakhand while countering opposition politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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