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New Leadership in West Bengal: Dushyant Nariala Takes Charge

The Election Commission has appointed Dushyant Nariala as the new chief secretary of West Bengal, replacing Nandini Chakravarty. Additionally, Sanghamitra Ghosh has been named principal secretary, Home and Hill Affairs. The changes aim to ensure impartiality during the upcoming assembly polls, which will occur in two phases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 07:31 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 07:31 IST
New Leadership in West Bengal: Dushyant Nariala Takes Charge
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to oversee the upcoming assembly polls, the Election Commission has designated Dushyant Nariala as the new chief secretary of West Bengal. This decision followed the transfer of Nandini Chakravarty.

The commission's appointment letter further appointed Sanghamitra Ghosh as the principal secretary for Home and Hill Affairs. Both officials are to assume their roles immediately.

Officials stressed that those transferred would not hold any election-related positions during the polls, occurring on April 23 and 29, with vote counting slated for May 4.

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