High Stakes for BJP in Crucial Assembly Polls Across India

As crucial assembly elections approach across five Indian states, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing for what could be a pivotal moment in its political journey. The spotlight is particularly on West Bengal, where the BJP emerged as the main opposition with 77 seats in the 2021 elections, up from just three in 2016.

Key to the BJP's strategy is tapping into anti-incumbency sentiments against the 15-year reign of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Additionally, issues of corruption and infiltration are being highlighted, though the absence of a local charismatic leader poses a challenge for the party.

In Assam, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) aims for a third consecutive victory under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Despite confidence based on governance records, the party faces resistance from minority groups and opposition alliances. Other regions like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry see the BJP making strategic efforts to expand influence, relying heavily on ally support.

(With inputs from agencies.)