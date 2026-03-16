High-Stakes Rajya Sabha Rumble: Accusations Fly Amid Odisha Poll

The Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha have turned into a battleground of allegations and political maneuvering. Voting commenced at the assembly complex, with accusations from the opposition BJP and Congress towards the ruling BJD of 'horse trading'.

In a race for four available seats, the contest sees two BJP candidates, Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar, against BJD nominees Santrupt Misra and Dr. Datteswar Hota, supported by Congress and CPI(M). As tensions mount, cross-voting remains a significant concern as neither party has numbers to secure the fourth position.

The election follows claims that individuals were arrested in Bengaluru for vote buying. Scheduled after a 12-year gap, the polls see a charged atmosphere with each party striving to influence the outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)