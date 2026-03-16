Priyanka Chaturvedi Urges Streamlined Election Process

Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament Priyanka Chaturvedi has called for elections to be conducted in fewer phases, emphasizing the importance of swift election timelines to minimize disruptions in public administration. In a statement to ANI, she highlighted the benefits of prompt government formation, noting that prolonged election phases inconvenience the public.

Chaturvedi welcomed the reduction in West Bengal's polling phases from eight to two but expressed concern over the extended period before a government can be established. "The timeline still means people will wait close to a month for a new government," she remarked. She also expressed confidence in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's re-election, citing her steadfast public support.

Chaturvedi further criticized the Election Commission's announcement timing, suggesting it was strategically made following key political events organized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the election-bound states. She urged the Election Commission to maintain neutrality and protect voters' rights. The commission has announced election timelines for April, with vote counting slated for May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)