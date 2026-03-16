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Stalin Rallies DMK Troops for Crucial Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urges DMK leaders to ramp up efforts for upcoming assembly elections. He highlights DMK's welfare schemes and alliance strength as key to securing victory in all contested constituencies. Stalin emphasizes discipline and unity among party members to achieve a target of 200 wins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:15 IST
Stalin Rallies DMK Troops for Crucial Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has called on DMK leaders and members to intensify their efforts as the assembly elections approach. Addressing district secretaries at party headquarters, Stalin emphasized the importance of securing victory in every contested constituency. The election schedule has been announced, leaving just 39 days to campaign vigorously.

Stalin highlighted the party's welfare schemes, attributing the DMK's increased public support to initiatives such as Pongal gifts, women's rights assistance, and financial aid for senior citizens and disabled individuals. He stated that the DMK and its allies have countered efforts to sow division and have formed a strong coalition for the elections.

The chief minister stressed discipline among party workers, urging them to maintain focus and avoid any missteps. Stalin set an ambitious goal to win 200 constituencies with the help of alliance partners, warning against internal disputes and emphasizing the party's welfare over individual leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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