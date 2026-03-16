Veteran's Rebellion Shakes Kerala's Political Landscape

Kerala's political scene experienced a jolt on Monday when seasoned CPI(M) member T K Govindan cut all affiliations with the party. Announcing his plans to stand as an independent candidate, Govindan expressed his disapproval of the decision to nominate state secretary M V Govindan's wife, P K Shyamala, to contest in the Taliparamba election.

Claiming that the party's choice 'fails to align with political ethics,' Govindan criticized the selection process as unjust and contrary to the party's norms. The veteran leader, part of the Kannur district secretariat, firmly opposed the candidature, suggesting it was unfair and disregarded seniority and other critical factors.

Govindan's decision to cut ties with CPI(M) just before the April 9 election has stirred controversy and left the party leadership under pressure. He expressed openness to support from the opposition UDF, maintaining a stance against alliances with communal forces, which could alter the district's political dynamic.

(With inputs from agencies.)