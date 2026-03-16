Assam Election Overhaul: New DEOs Appointed Ahead of Polls

The Election Commission of India took decisive action on Monday by transferring five District Election Officers in Assam immediately after declaring the assembly elections schedule.

In an official communication to Assam's Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, the EC announced that IAS officers would replace the outgoing ACS officials in Kokrajhar, Majuli, Baksa, Chirang, and Udalguri districts.

The swift move underscores the EC's dissatisfaction with the current DEOs and an intention to rejuvenate the leadership with new appointees. Elections to the Assam assembly are slated for April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.