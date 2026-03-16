Assam Election Overhaul: New DEOs Appointed Ahead of Polls
The Election Commission of India has transferred five District Election Officers in Assam following the assembly poll schedule announcement. IAS officers replace ACS officials in these key positions, ensuring new leadership before the April elections. Compliance reports are required by Tuesday afternoon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:21 IST
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission of India took decisive action on Monday by transferring five District Election Officers in Assam immediately after declaring the assembly elections schedule.
In an official communication to Assam's Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, the EC announced that IAS officers would replace the outgoing ACS officials in Kokrajhar, Majuli, Baksa, Chirang, and Udalguri districts.
The swift move underscores the EC's dissatisfaction with the current DEOs and an intention to rejuvenate the leadership with new appointees. Elections to the Assam assembly are slated for April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.
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