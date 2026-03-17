Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and Afghanistan's Cross-Border Conflict

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has accused Pakistan of launching airstrikes on a Kabul hospital, killing four people and wounding others. The charges come amid escalating tensions as both countries exchange deadly fire along the border, sparking the worst violence in years.

Afghanistan's government spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, condemned the incident, claiming it violated Afghanistan's sovereignty. On the other side, Pakistan's government dismissed the accusations, asserting the military targets only Afghan forces and facilities tied to attacks in Pakistan.

The conflict occurs against a backdrop of international pressure, with the UN Security Council urging Afghan authorities to take stronger action against terrorism. Accusations fly over the Taliban providing refuge to militant groups, an allegation Kabul denies. Despite efforts for peace, recent violence signals a severe breakdown in relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)