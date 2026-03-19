Shashi Tharoor's Role in Kerala Polls: Beyond a Chief Ministerial Candidate

Shashi Tharoor, a senior Congress leader, has clarified his role in the Kerala assembly polls, emphasizing that he is not a chief ministerial candidate as he is not contesting in the elections.

Tharoor unveiled the Congress party's strategy with a focus on promoting the party's agenda rather than highlighting individual leadership, despite the evolving nature of election campaigns.

Expressing optimism, Tharoor believes the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has a substantial chance against the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF), given the political dynamics and voter dissatisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)