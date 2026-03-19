Shashi Tharoor's Role in Kerala Polls: Beyond a Chief Ministerial Candidate
Shashi Tharoor, Congress leader, is campaigning for the Kerala assembly polls, not as a chief ministerial candidate, owing to his non-candidacy. Tharoor emphasizes the Congress strategy in Kerala, focusing on party agenda rather than individual leadership, to counter the incumbent LDF. He remains optimistic about UDF's chances.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:13 IST
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Shashi Tharoor, a senior Congress leader, has clarified his role in the Kerala assembly polls, emphasizing that he is not a chief ministerial candidate as he is not contesting in the elections.
Tharoor unveiled the Congress party's strategy with a focus on promoting the party's agenda rather than highlighting individual leadership, despite the evolving nature of election campaigns.
Expressing optimism, Tharoor believes the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has a substantial chance against the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF), given the political dynamics and voter dissatisfaction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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