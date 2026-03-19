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Qatar Dismisses Iran's Gas Facility Attack Allegations

Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, has countered claims from Iran that recent attacks on gas facilities in Qatar were targeted at U.S.-linked sites. He addressed these allegations during a joint press conference with Turkey’s foreign minister, emphasizing Qatar's stance against such accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:32 IST
Qatar Dismisses Iran's Gas Facility Attack Allegations

Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, has firmly rejected Iran's claims that recent attacks on the Gulf state's gas facilities were aimed at sites connected to the United States.

During a joint press conference with Turkey's foreign minister, al-Thani addressed these allegations, clarifying Qatar's position on the matter.

The Prime Minister underscored that such accusations were unfounded, highlighting the importance of strong diplomatic ties and factual discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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