Left Menu

K Kavitha's New Political Venture: A Fight Against Giants

K Kavitha, Telangana Jagruthi president, plans to announce her own political party, targeting influential figures including her father K Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kavitha is focusing on Gandhian principles, youth engagement, and Telangana's interests, while working with various organizations to shape her party's agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:33 IST
K Kavitha's New Political Venture: A Fight Against Giants
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, K Kavitha, president of Telangana Jagruthi, declared her intention to launch a new political party. The announcement, expected after Ram Navami, will target key figures such as her father, former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kavitha aims to incorporate Gandhian philosophy and prioritize youth engagement in the party. The erstwhile MP is collaborating with CPI (M), CPI ML (New Democracy), and other like-minded organizations to solidify her party's foundation.

Amid her suspension from BRS, Kavitha has spotlighted public issues under Telangana Jagruthi. She also revealed the 'Jagruthi People's Budget 2026–27' focusing on sectors like education, healthcare, and agriculture, signaling her continued commitment to Telangana's welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026