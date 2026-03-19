K Kavitha's New Political Venture: A Fight Against Giants
K Kavitha, Telangana Jagruthi president, plans to announce her own political party, targeting influential figures including her father K Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kavitha is focusing on Gandhian principles, youth engagement, and Telangana's interests, while working with various organizations to shape her party's agenda.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, K Kavitha, president of Telangana Jagruthi, declared her intention to launch a new political party. The announcement, expected after Ram Navami, will target key figures such as her father, former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Kavitha aims to incorporate Gandhian philosophy and prioritize youth engagement in the party. The erstwhile MP is collaborating with CPI (M), CPI ML (New Democracy), and other like-minded organizations to solidify her party's foundation.
Amid her suspension from BRS, Kavitha has spotlighted public issues under Telangana Jagruthi. She also revealed the 'Jagruthi People's Budget 2026–27' focusing on sectors like education, healthcare, and agriculture, signaling her continued commitment to Telangana's welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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