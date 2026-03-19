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Congress Unveils Election Manifesto Strategy for Tamil Nadu

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram announced that the party will release its Tamil Nadu election manifesto within 10 days. The manifesto will outline the party's five-year action plan. Despite the tight timeframe, public feedback will be gathered to ensure a comprehensive document reflects their concerns and aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:34 IST
Congress Unveils Election Manifesto Strategy for Tamil Nadu
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Congress leader Karti Chidambaram announced on Thursday that the party is set to release its election manifesto for Tamil Nadu within 10 days, presenting it as a blueprint for their action plan over the coming five years.

Speaking to reporters after the preliminary meeting of the manifesto committee, Chidambaram highlighted that a frank discussion was held to identify the primary issues facing the state. He stated that the Congress aims to gather public feedback through multiple meetings before finalizing the manifesto.

The leader also noted that the manifesto would be a fresh document, distinct from previous promises. Chidambaram expressed his intent to create a simplified version of the manifesto, summarizing it to a postcard size to engage with the Tamil Nadu populace effectively as a heartfelt action plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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