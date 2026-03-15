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Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Political Strategy Amid West Asia Conflict

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, for his political stance on cooking gas amid the West Asia conflict. Yadav accused Gandhi of reckless politics and assured there was no gas shortage in India. He highlighted ongoing development projects in Burhanpur district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nepanagar | Updated: 15-03-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 17:07 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Political Strategy Amid West Asia Conflict
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has publicly criticized Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, over his handling of the cooking gas issue amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Speaking at a tribal conference in Nepanagar, Burhanpur district, Yadav accused Gandhi of engaging in 'reckless politics' despite the delicate geopolitical situation involving countries like the US, Israel, and Iran.

Yadav also highlighted developmental initiatives, including a Rs 363 crore investment in Burhanpur and restoration plans for the Asirgarh Fort, positioning these actions as a stark contrast to Congress's alleged baseless politics.

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