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BJP's Strategic Rollout in West Bengal Assembly Polls

The BJP released a second list of 112 candidates for the West Bengal assembly polls. Key candidates include actor Roopa Ganguly, former police commissioner Rajesh Kumar, and actors Papiya Adhikary and Sarbori Mukherjee. The party retains three sitting MLAs from the Matua community and fields several high-profile talents against TMC's incumbents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:50 IST
BJP's Strategic Rollout in West Bengal Assembly Polls
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On Thursday, the BJP unveiled its second roster of 112 candidates to contest the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. Notable figures in this slate include Sandeshkhali protestor Rekha Patra, the famous actor Roopa Ganguly, and former Kolkata police commissioner Rajesh Kumar.

The BJP has strategically retained its three incumbent MLAs from the Matua community stronghold in North 24 Parganas and has placed actors such as Papiya Adhikary and Sarbori Mukherjee in crucial constituencies. The list also showcases the importance the party places on legal professionals, with several advocates fielded in strategic locations.

With elections set for two phases, on April 23 and 29, the BJP's candidate list reflects its tactical approach in challenging the TMC across the state. The party's bold strategy is aimed at unseating TMC incumbents, including prominent names in the film and political spheres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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