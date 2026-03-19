Indian Nationals Return Amidst West Asia Conflict

In the wake of escalating conflict in West Asia, nearly 880 Indian nationals, including students and pilgrims stranded in Iran, are making their way back to India through Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the development on Thursday, highlighting their coordinated efforts to ensure the safe return of citizens.

At a press briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal provided updates on the evacuation. Approximately 772 Indians are expected to return via Armenia, with 110 through Azerbaijan. The MEA's Control Room, set up on March 4, is actively supporting the repatriation process, and calls and emails from stranded individuals have decreased significantly.

The ongoing West Asia conflict, which began on February 28, has posed significant challenges globally. Indian leaders are engaged in diplomatic efforts with counterparts in the region to address the situation. As of now, over 2.8 lakh passengers have already returned to India from the affected region, with safety and welfare as top priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)